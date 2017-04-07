

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government says it is taking steps to reduce wait times for students needing psychological assessments.

The province says $974,000 will be spent get more psychologists to address the needs of the more than 300 students on referral lists.

Education Minister Karen Casey says the plan, which includes a new partnership with Mount Saint Vincent University, is aimed at helping all elementary and high school students.

The partnership will also involve four master's students from the university who will conduct assessments as part of their training.

Psychological assessments and consultation help teachers recommend programming for students with learning and behavioural challenges.

"We are cutting waits for this very important service," Casey said in a statement. "We are helping students who need it most."