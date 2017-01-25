

CTV Atlantic





Despite significant new money on the table, many teachers are saying online that the new tentative agreement doesn't address the problems they face in the classroom.

CTV News has obtained copies of documents presented to union members in a town hall meeting Tuesday night. In each of the previous agreements teachers were offered no wage increase for two years, followed by one per cent in year three and two per cent spread over year four.

This time, the wage freeze is 20 months, with a two per cent increase coming this April and another one per cent a year later. That adds up to more than $17 million in additional salary.

The Long Service Award, however, will be frozen at 2015 levels.

Nova Scotia teacher Paul Wozney says the deal isn’t good enough.

“At this point I'm voting to reject,” Wozney said. “I don’t necessarily think that it is fair, but that’s what the public is going to make it out to be. And whatever momentum and goodwill we had for taking the steps of work-to-rule, I don’t know if we ever garner that kind of public support ever again after this.”

The proposed deal also includes a promise to create a commission on inclusive education. And the partnership on working conditions, proposed in the last agreement, is beefed up, with $20 million in committed funding for the next two years, and an arbitration process. The union is framing that as a significant gain.

All told, the deal is worth about $60 million more.

“I can confirm that the tentative agreement that was reached does fall within the fiscal plan,” said Nova Scotia Finance Minister Randy Delorey.

But those looking for immediate change in classrooms say it isn't there.

“This is the first time in a long time that they've really taken a stand where they've said we need real change in our school system,” said former Nova Scotia teacher Kristopher Sharby.

The inclusion of two extra days off has Wozney worried about optics, if union members say yes.

“I'm really worried that those people are going to say, ‘Geez teachers, really? That was your price tag?’” he said.

Teachers have the next two weeks to let the details sink in. They'll decide whether what's on the table is good enough for them on Feb. 8.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Sarah Ritchie.