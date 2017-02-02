Featured
N.S. Teachers Union announces changes to work-to-rule directives
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 4:55PM AST
HALIFAX - The Nova Scotia Teachers Union has modified its work-to-rule directives, including allowing teachers to supervise some out-of-province trips.
The NSTU says trips "that have signed contracts involving money" can go ahead.
It also says members can use the information-management software known as PowerSchool for course changes and transfers, and to register students.
It says all co-op and alternative-learning "O2" courses and programs can proceed during school hours.
Teachers began a work-to-rule campaign on Dec. 5 that had a sweeping effect on school life across Nova Scotia, cancelling shows, trips and sports.
Teachers will vote on the latest agreement Feb. 8.
