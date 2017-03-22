

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia taxpayers will no longer foot the bill for alcohol expensed by individual councillors and municipal officials under rule changes to be tabled this spring, says the province's municipal affairs minister.

Zach Churchill said the change is included in a bill that would bring the expense rules for municipalities in line with those in place for provincial politicians.

"Right now municipalities have the ability to develop their own specific set of rules around expenses and expense reporting," said Churchill. "We are going to change that so there is the same set of rules for everyone."

Churchill said as a result, all expenses would have to be reported online under a uniform set of rules for all municipalities. There would also be municipal auditing committees that will include a qualified member of the public who would provide oversight.

He said the move is in response to an ombudsman's report and forensic audit last year in Richmond County, that revealed questionable expense claims by some councillors and senior staff and uncovered a lack documentation in the form of detailed receipts.

Among the questionable claims were thousands of dollars spent on alcohol and $582 charged for visits to two Texas strip clubs.

"That did cause this conversation to come to the forefront," Churchill said. "I'm happy it did because we are going to have a standardized system across the province ... that completely makes expenses transparent and accountable."

He said it is important the public has confidence in the reporting system.

Complaints have also been raised about thousands of dollars worth of alcohol expensed by councillors and senior staff in the Municipality of Guysborough.

The provincial ombudsman has also looked into the situation, although a final report hasn't been released.

Churchill said provincial politicians are not able to individually expense alcohol with the lone exception being hosting an event or a delegation. He said that would be the same for municipal politicians.

"There are hospitality budgets that do allow for alcohol expensing," he said.

Churchill said allowed expenses would include a variety of things, like per diems, travel and meals.