

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives are promising to bring back a refundable film tax credit if elected May 30, while the NDP is pledging to restore funding for seniors' care that was cut by the Liberals.

Tory Leader Jamie Baillie says he will spend $34 million to revive the credit in a bid to aid the film and TV industry.

Baillie says the industry was set back when the Liberals axed the tax and needs a tax credit model that is predictable.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill used a campaign stop at a Halifax nursing home to announce $60-million for long-term care for seniors that would see about 500 new beds and the elimination of bottlenecks delaying elderly residents from getting care.

Burrill says his party would restore $8 million in cuts to nursing homes.

Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil is taking his campaign to Cape Breton today for meetings with seniors.