Featured
N.S. Tories to unveil party platform, while premier campaigns in Cape Breton
Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative leader Jamie Baillie makes a campaign stop in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The provincial election will be held Tuesday, May 30. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 7:43AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives will lay out their platform today as they near the midway point in the provincial election campaign.
Tory Leader Jamie Baillie is set to release the party's plan this morning at a stop in Halifax.
Meanwhile, Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil is continuing to campaign in Cape Breton after announcing Wednesday that he will spend $25 million expanding eligibility for the caregiver benefit over four years.
The program gives about $400 a month to those caring for people with severe dementia.
NDP Leader Gary Burrill pledged to restore funding for seniors' care if elected May 30, saying he would commit $60 million over four years towards long-term care.
Baillie said Wednesday he would bring back a refundable film tax credit at a cost of $34 million.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Family of Tanya Brooks receives final remains eight years after her murder
- N.S. Tories to unveil party platform, while premier campaigns in Cape Breton
- Saint John Sea Dogs win President's Cup, advance to Memorial Cup
- Police seek two suspects after man stabbed in Dartmouth
- N.B. wryly roasts Ottawa for erroneously placing famous rock formation in N.S.