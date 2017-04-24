

CTV Atlantic





A small volunteer group in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County is doing what it can to combat the growing population of feral cats in the community.

The Wayward Cats of Colchester County is a small group that does fundraising projects on a regular basis, including this past weekend when it raised $1,100.

“The mission is to decrease the feral cat population, one trap at a time,” said group president Patsy Oxner.

The group helped capture 10 feral cats in the area Monday morning. Oxner says they were contacted a few weeks ago by someone keeping an eye on the colony.

“At the time he said 30 to 40 cats,” said Oxner. “By the time we've gotten there, he's counted up to 53 cats now.”

Wayward Cats uses the trap, neuter and release method. It's been tried in other communities with positive results.

After the cats are neutered, they're returned to where they were caught. Colonies eventually disappear as the cats get older. The Nova Scotia SPCA supports the group.

“We're proud of this year,” said cat trapper Sarah MacLean. “We've done 112 cats since Jan. 1, and we don't owe a cent.”

It's been estimated that each spayed female represents 100 fewer feral cats. MacLean says with the numbers they've been seeing so far, they hope to have spayed or neutered 365 cats by the end of the year.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.