N.S. voter turnout slumps to all-time low as less than 54 per cent vote
A voter heads into a polling station to vote in the provincial election in Bridgetown, N.S. on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 10:53AM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 31, 2017 10:54AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Voter turnout in Nova Scotia has slumped to an all-time low, with less than 54 per cent of eligible voters casting ballots in Tuesday's provincial election.
Of the 748,633 registered electors in the province, only 400,898 cast a ballot in a tight race that saw Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil nab a second consecutive majority government.
The urban riding of Halifax Citadel-Sable Island recorded one of the lowest voter turnouts on record, with just over 40 per cent of electors registering a vote.
Cape Breton-Richmond, an electoral district on the southwestern side of the island, had the biggest turnout of voters vying to elect the members to the 63rd general assembly with nearly 70 per cent of voters casting a ballot.
Elections Nova Scotia spokesman Andy LeBlanc says the low turnout was a disappointing departure from the strong early voting turnout, in which 112,900 voters cast their ballots at advanced polls.
He says it's the lowest voter turnout since 1960 and likely the lowest turnout of registered electors since the first Nova Scotia general election in 1867.
