

CTV Atlantic





A 54-year-old woman has been arrested for impaired driving for the third time in three weeks after she allegedly caused a collision and tried to ram a police car with her vehicle in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Police say the most recent incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday. A resident reported a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on Sackville Drive. The vehicle then continued onto Cobequid Road, where police say it was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

Police say the suspect continued driving, causing a third vehicle to swerve to avoid being struck, which resulted in minor damage to the vehicle.

The RCMP located the suspect’s vehicle in a nearby parking lot. Police say the suspect tried to ram the police car with her vehicle, but an officer who was on scene quickly reacted to avoid a collision.

The suspect’s vehicle went into a ditch and the driver was arrested at the scene.

No one was injured.

The Lower Sackville, N.S. woman is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, refusal to provide a breath sample, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, flight from a police officer, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The woman appeared Tuesday in Dartmouth provincial court. She was released on conditions and is due back in court on May 17.