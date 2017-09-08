

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia woman has been arrested and police are looking for a man after a gunshot was fired in Sackville, N.B.

RCMP were called to a home on Weldon Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. Police say a shot had been fired but no one was injured.

A 21-year-old woman from Berwick, N.S. was arrested later Thursday morning in Antigonish, N.S.

Alyssa Margaret Kelly remains in police custody and is due to appear Friday in Moncton provincial court to face charges of accessory after the fact to careless use of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police are still looking for a second suspect in connection with the incident. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 33-year-old Morris James Lanceleve of no fixed address.