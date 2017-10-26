

A Nova Scotia woman is banned from owning animals for 10 years after she pleaded guilty to permitting an animal to be in distress.

SPCA cruelty officers responded to a home in the Chester Basin area in September 2016 after receiving a tip from the public. The officers found one dog in critical distress and another suffering from a severe chronic illness.

The SPCA says both dogs were taken into custody and had to be humanely euthanized. Necropsies determined both dogs had been suffering from severe illnesses.

Sarah Roberts pleaded guilty to permitting an animal to be in distress and, on Oct. 20, was sentenced to a 10-year prohibition from owning animals, or residing where animals are present.

Roberts was also ordered to surrender any other animals in her possession to the SPCA, which seized a beagle from her home. The SPCA says the dog will be placed for adoption after being examined and assessed.