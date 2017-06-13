

CTV Atlantic





A woman charged in connection with the drug-related death of her sister made a brief court appearance in Bridgewater provincial court Tuesday morning.

Meghan Nowe was scheduled to have a bail hearing, but it was put over as she has yet to find a lawyer.

The 26-year-old Liverpool, N.S. woman is facing charges of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, trafficking in a controlled substance, and breach of probation.

Her sister, 22-year-old Allison Nowe, died of a drug overdose in Bridgewater, N.S. on April 28.

The Crown alleges Meghan Nowe gave Allison Nowe methadone, causing her death, but it has amended some of the wording in its case.

“The original wording was, had the word ‘kill’ in it, and we’ve changed it to ‘caused the death’,” explained Crown lawyer Leigh-Ann Bryson.

Meghan Nowe is due back in court on June 28 for a bail hearing. She will remain in custody until then.