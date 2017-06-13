Featured
N.S. woman charged in sister's death makes court appearance
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 1:15PM ADT
A woman charged in connection with the drug-related death of her sister made a brief court appearance in Bridgewater provincial court Tuesday morning.
Meghan Nowe was scheduled to have a bail hearing, but it was put over as she has yet to find a lawyer.
The 26-year-old Liverpool, N.S. woman is facing charges of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, trafficking in a controlled substance, and breach of probation.
Her sister, 22-year-old Allison Nowe, died of a drug overdose in Bridgewater, N.S. on April 28.
The Crown alleges Meghan Nowe gave Allison Nowe methadone, causing her death, but it has amended some of the wording in its case.
“The original wording was, had the word ‘kill’ in it, and we’ve changed it to ‘caused the death’,” explained Crown lawyer Leigh-Ann Bryson.
Meghan Nowe is due back in court on June 28 for a bail hearing. She will remain in custody until then.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- North Preston man escapes injury after shots fired at vehicle
- N.S. woman charged in sister's death makes court appearance
- Rescued British sailor returns to shore, plans to race across the Atlantic again
- N.B. doctors ask government to set legal marijuana age at 21
- Wayward whale to be moved from N.B. river to St. Lawrence Estuary