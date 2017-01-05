Featured
N.S. woman charged with injuring puppies by docking their tails
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 12:50PM AST
HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia woman has been charged for allegedly docking the tails of puppies, a practice banned in the province.
The Nova Scotia SPCA says 35-year-old Candice Burneau of St. Margaret's Bay allegedly placed rubber bands on the puppies' tails -- a procedure that causes the tails to eventually fall off.
The practice was banned in 2010, and veterinarians are not allowed to dock tails for cosmetic reasons.
SPCA chief inspector Jo-Anne Landsburg said docking can be done by snipping a dog's tail with scissors, or by cutting the blood supply with a band.
Burneau has been charged with wilfully causing unnecessary suffering or injury to the puppies on Dec. 29.
She is due in Halifax provincial court on March 8.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- N.S. shootings underscore need for better veterans' services: ombudsman
- Nova Scotia fish kill 'subsiding,' but cause remains unclear: officials
- Search for missing 62-year-old man underway in Kings County
- N.S. cabinet minister's husband granted bail after being charged with assault
- #beccatoldmeto: N.B. teen with terminal cancer sparks wave of good deeds