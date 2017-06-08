

CTV Atlantic





A 26-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with the suspicious death of her 22-year-old sister in Bridgewater, N.S.

The Bridgewater Police Service says they have been investigating since Allison Ann Nowe died suddenly on April 28.

Police arrested a Liverpool, N.S. woman as a result of their investigation into Nowe’s death.

Meghan Elizabeth Nowe was due in Bridgewater provincial court Friday to face charges of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, trafficking in a controlled substance, and breach of probation.

“All the charges before the court stem from the allegation that Meghan gave methadone to Allison Nowe,” said Crown attorney Leigh-Ann Bryson.

The Crown has confirmed that Meghan Nowe and Allison Nowe were sisters.

Meghan Nowe has been remanded into custody. She is due back in court Tuesday for a show cause hearing.