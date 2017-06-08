Featured
N.S. woman charged with manslaughter, trafficking in sister's death
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 10:28PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, June 9, 2017 4:00PM ADT
A 26-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with the suspicious death of her 22-year-old sister in Bridgewater, N.S.
The Bridgewater Police Service says they have been investigating since Allison Ann Nowe died suddenly on April 28.
Police arrested a Liverpool, N.S. woman as a result of their investigation into Nowe’s death.
Meghan Elizabeth Nowe was due in Bridgewater provincial court Friday to face charges of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, trafficking in a controlled substance, and breach of probation.
“All the charges before the court stem from the allegation that Meghan gave methadone to Allison Nowe,” said Crown attorney Leigh-Ann Bryson.
The Crown has confirmed that Meghan Nowe and Allison Nowe were sisters.
Meghan Nowe has been remanded into custody. She is due back in court Tuesday for a show cause hearing.
