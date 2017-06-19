

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia woman has been fined after having her puppies' tails docked.

The Nova Scotia SPCA started investigating Candace Burneau after receiving information that she had allowed someone to dock the tails on a litter of puppies at her home.

Docking is a procedure to remove part of the dog’s tail. It is often done by snipping the tail off with scissors, or by placing a band on the tail to cut off blood supply, which causes the tail to fall off.

According to the SPCA, the practice of docking tails has been banned in Nova Scotia since 2010. Veterinarians are not permitted to perform the procedure for cosmetic reasons.

Burneau was initially charged with willfully causing unnecessary suffering or injury to the puppies. However, the 35-year-old St. Margaret’s Bay woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the lesser charge of permitting an animal to be in distress.

“It is encouraging to see a conviction of an owner who permitted their puppies’ tails to be docked and it sends a clear message that not only the person committing the act can be held responsible but the owner also,” said Jo-Anne Landsburg, the chief provincial inspector of the Nova Scotia SPCA.

“This case certainly sets a precedent for other tail docking cases in the province. All reported cases of tail docking are taken very seriously and are thoroughly investigated.”

Burneau was given one year to pay a fine of $400, in addition to a 15 per cent victim surcharge.