A woman in her 70’s has been left temporarily homeless after an overnight fire destroyed her home in Jordan Bay, N.S.

Fire crews responded to the home located at 106 Shore Road, about 10 kilometres southeast of Shelburne on Nova Scotia’s south shore at 12 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the women escaped the blaze in her pyjamas and she was treated at hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Canadian Red Cross is helping the woman with emergency lodging, clothing, food and other essentials.