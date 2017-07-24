Featured
NB RCMP investigating man's death as homicide
New Brunswick RCMP are investigating the death of a 50-year-old man as a homicide.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 1:17PM ADT
New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit are investigating the death of a 50-year-old man as a homicide.
Around 5:30 p.m. on July 23, RCMP were called to a rural property in Hardwood Ridge, N.B. When they arrived, they discovered the man's body. An autopsy has been scheduled to assist in the investigation.
The victim has been identified as Ronald Richard of Hardwood Ridge.
At this point no arrests have been made, however police do not believe the incident was random.
