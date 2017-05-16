Featured
NDP defends plan to run deficits, while Tories accuse party of reckless spending
Nova Scotia NDP leader Gary Burrill releases his party platform as he campaigns in Halifax on Monday, May 15, 2017. The provincial election will be held Tuesday, May 30. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 7:46AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill says he's taking his budget cues from the federal Liberals amid accusations from his provincial rivals that he is an anti-capitalist who would spend recklessly.
The claims came as Burrill cited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's deficit spending when he released a platform Monday that would add close to $1 billion in red ink over four years.
Burrill says the insistence on balanced budgets has to be reconsidered since 45,000 Nova Scotians regularly use food banks, thousands lack a family doctor and Halifax's largest hospital couldn't provide potable water last year.
But that prompted the provincial Liberals to label Burrill a "hard left" politician, while a Tory spokesman called the deficits a "reckless spending orgy."
Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil has presented back-to-back balanced budgets and has vowed to produce a string of growing surpluses if re-elected May 30.
Trudeau's government is forecasting a $28.5-billion federal deficit in 2017-18, while Burrill's platform projects the deficit in 2021 would total $966 million over their mandate.
