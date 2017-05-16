

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill says he's taking his budget cues from the federal Liberals amid accusations from his provincial rivals that he is an anti-capitalist who would spend recklessly.

The claims came as Burrill cited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's deficit spending when he released a platform Monday that would add close to $1 billion in red ink over four years.

Burrill says the insistence on balanced budgets has to be reconsidered since 45,000 Nova Scotians regularly use food banks, thousands lack a family doctor and Halifax's largest hospital couldn't provide potable water last year.

But that prompted the provincial Liberals to label Burrill a "hard left" politician, while a Tory spokesman called the deficits a "reckless spending orgy."

Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil has presented back-to-back balanced budgets and has vowed to produce a string of growing surpluses if re-elected May 30.

Trudeau's government is forecasting a $28.5-billion federal deficit in 2017-18, while Burrill's platform projects the deficit in 2021 would total $966 million over their mandate.