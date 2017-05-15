

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's New Democrats say they would run a series of deficits totalling $966 million over the next four years if elected May 30.

The platform released today also projects a 2017-18 deficit of $256 million from an injection of spending on health, education and social services.

The projected deficit makes most of the same assumptions as the recent Liberal government budget.

The Liberals had forecast a $26-million surplus, but that money will be spent on various programs under the New Democrats.

The party says the province's health infrastructure is in need of major investments, while NDP Leader Gary Burrill says his government would spend $123 million on the recruitment of new doctors.

It would also spend almost $230 million on daycares over four years, ramping up to an annual expense of about $70 million by 2021.