NDP say they would run deficits as party releases election platform
Nova Scotia NDP leader Gary Burrill releases his party platform as he campaigns in Halifax on Monday, May 15, 2017. The provincial election will be held Tuesday, May 30. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 7:29AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, May 15, 2017 11:07AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's New Democrats say they would run a series of deficits totalling $966 million over the next four years if elected May 30.
The platform released today also projects a 2017-18 deficit of $256 million from an injection of spending on health, education and social services.
The projected deficit makes most of the same assumptions as the recent Liberal government budget.
The Liberals had forecast a $26-million surplus, but that money will be spent on various programs under the New Democrats.
The party says the province's health infrastructure is in need of major investments, while NDP Leader Gary Burrill says his government would spend $123 million on the recruitment of new doctors.
It would also spend almost $230 million on daycares over four years, ramping up to an annual expense of about $70 million by 2021.
