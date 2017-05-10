Featured
NEB to announce revised scope of Energy East pipeline review
Supporters of the Energy East pipeline sign a piece of pipeline as hearings on the project get underway in Saint John. (Ashley Blackford/CTV Atlantic)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017 2:06PM ADT
CALGARY -- Canada's national energy regulator says it will announce after stock markets close today the revised scope of its review of the Energy East pipeline.
The National Energy Board review was derailed last September after members of the regulatory panel overseeing the project resigned amid questions about a potential conflict of interest.
In January, the NEB invalidated nearly two years of decisions made by the previous panel, a setback for TransCanada's $15.7-billion development, and a new panel was appointed.
The review panel will examine a proposed 4,500-kilometre pipeline that would carry 1.1 million barrels of crude oil per day from Alberta and Saskatchewan to refineries in Eastern Canada and a marine terminal in New Brunswick.
The board says it will also reveal the revised scope for the review of TransCanada's 279-kilometre Eastern Mainline natural gas pipeline application.
That application was submitted along with Energy East because some existing gas pipeline would be converted to oil under the Energy East plan.
