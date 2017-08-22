

CTV Atlantic





Police in Nova Scotia have been laying more stunting charges against drivers, including three men accused of driving recklessly during an unorthodox funeral procession last week.

The community of Enfield, N.S. is still talking about the incident, which was supposed to pay tribute to Christopher “Kipper” McCulloch, a local resident who died suddenly.

“It was a pretty big impact. I mean, he knew everybody,” says Enfield resident Chris Patey.

East Hants District RCMP responded to complaints about unlicensed drivers and vehicles, including off-road vehicles and stock-style race cars, on Highway 2 the morning of Aug. 17.

Police say several ATVs and stock cars had formed a procession on a side street, headed towards a highway. They stopped the procession and warned the drivers that ATVs aren’t permitted on roadways, while stock cars must be licensed and insured before driving on the highway.

Police say the drivers were cooperative and the officers started to guide the licensed vehicles when roughly 25 vehicles on the nearby highway started squealing their tires, creating thick smoke, sending rocks and debris flying into the air, and leaving marks on the road.

The officers seized three vehicles and charged the male drivers with stunting.

Some community members say it didn’t bother them, as it’s the kind of sendoff the man known as Kipper would have wanted, but police say the situation could have been dangerous for the pedestrians watching the procession.

“It was a public safety issue. There were a lot of pedestrians around and again, the offence was there,” says RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

The Nova Scotia RCMP say they have been laying more stunting charges over the past few years. Police laid 65 stunting charges in the first six months of this year. Last year, they laid 70 charges between January and July, and in 2015, that number was 46 – up from 39 in 2014.

The Mounties say stunting charges are targeted through their Road Safety Initiative and encompass aggressive driving behaviours, such as doing burnouts or donuts and pulling wheelies, or driving more than 50 kilometres over the posted speed limit.

In a recent case, a man in Bear River, N.S. was clocked driving 145 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

However, some in Enfield believe police were heavy handed when they laid the stunting charges against the drivers on Aug. 17.

“I don’t think they needed to be laid, I mean, if anything you could have given out tickets for loud and unnecessary noise,” says Patey.

“Those are boys eh, so that happens, and I guess they were just trying to give a sendoff for Kipper,” says resident Leroy Bailey.

Motorists who are caught stunting face a seven-day driving suspension and a fine of more than $2,400. Their vehicles are also seized.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Sarah Ritchie