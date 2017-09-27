

CTV Atlantic





As water problems continue to plague Cape Breton’s Potlotek First Nation, schools in the neighboring community of St. Peter's are stepping to offer free meals and showers to those in need.

Potlotek residents are still being told not to use the water, making everyday life much harder for them. That’s why Tanya Carter of St. Peter’s decided to lend a hand.

“We've always looked out for the best of what the students need, and the students need to have clean water,” says Carter. “Just having a fresh shower in the morning can change the whole outlook of their day.”

Potlotek parents are happy their children's school is stepping up, but frustrated the water problems still exist.

“We have 43 students enrolled off reserve at East Richmond and Richmond Academy, so of the 43 students, that affects 28 households. So that's a big burden off of them to know that some of the load is off their shoulders,” says resident Noelle Doucette.

Potlotek resident Sheri Levesque says her water is a lot clearer now than just a few days ago, but that doesn't mean their water woes are getting any better.

“I don't feel like anybody should be going through anything like this,” Levesque says. “Water is a necessity of life that everybody should have access to at any time.”

After more than $800,000 in repairs to the existing water treatment facility, band council is now waiting for results from an Ireland company who tested the water last week.

Potlotek First Nation Chief Wilbert Marshall has said he's frustrated with the federal government. But many residents now feel part of a bigger community, while help pouring in from nearby communities.

“I feel good that they care about us,” says parent Sonya Marshall. “They actually truly care and are trying to help in any way they can. It's a good feeling.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.