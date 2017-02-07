

For the first time in its 54-year history, Halifax’s Neptune Theatre dimmed its marquee lights Monday evening in memory of a young artist who recently passed away.

The theatre also posted a tribute to 32-year-old Matthew Amyotte, who lost his three-year battle with a brain tumour on Jan. 28.

The Dartmouth man was an actor and musician who also served as the musical director for the Youth Performance Company.

“Matt was a friend, a colleague, a collaborator and a wonderful theatre educator here at Neptune,” said Lisa Bugden, general manager of the Neptune Theatre Foundation.

“He brought light to many young people, thousands of young people over the past ten years, and we’re honoured to dim our lights in memory of Matt.”

Since his passing, Budgen says Neptune Theatre has received many calls and donations in Amoyette’s memory from former students and the wider theatre community.

“His light will continue to shine at Neptune,” she said.