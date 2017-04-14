

CTV Atlantic





An Easter egg hunt of epic proportions was held in Mill Cove, N.S., on Good Friday for a 10-year-old boy battling leukemia.

Sean Jollymore received his diagnoses last year. Since then, he’s had regular trips from their hometown of Blandford, N.S., to the IWK children’s hospital in Halifax.

"After going through what we are with Sean, it really soothes your heart and makes you feel better to know that you have your community backing you up and supporting you with so much love. it's a wonderful feeling," said Kate Jollymore, Sean’s mother.

The fundraiser was organized by family friend Wendy Chase and teacher Miranda Robinson. More than 300 kids took part.

"Wendy and I throughout this process, we thought if we got 100 or 150 it would be amazing,” said Robinson. “As it kept growing and growing, just the outpouring of support and interest in the event, it's really heartwarming,"

The event was held at Aspotogan Consolidated Elementary School, where just last week, Sean's classmates welcomed him back after he missed 10 weeks during chemotherapy.

"It was quite surprising because they did an assembly on me and it was a surprise, I wasn't expecting it," Sean said.

Robinson says his classmates are happy to have him back.

“They made the big banner in the foyer and had a nice welcome back assembly for him this week, and the students and staff have been behind him every step of the way," she said.

Sean even had family come to support him from Cape Breton and Prince Edward Island.

“We came all this way just to support our cousin, we love him so much and we're so proud of him," said Charity Levy, Sean’s cousin.

Sean says though the battle’s been tough, it’s one worth fighting.

“Never lose hope. Do not give up. It will always come through."

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April.