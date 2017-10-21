

Laura Davis was 16-years-old when she was shot and killed while closing her family’s convenience 30 years ago, now her family is fighting to keep the man responsible from gaining more freedom.

Laura’s father, Ron, sat in the hospital recovering from the placement of a defibrillator in his chest when he found out his daughter’s killer had his parole extended.

Patrice Mailloux was convicted of murdering Laura in the spring of 1988 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years.

It was earlier this week, when the Parole Board of Canada called Davis’s cell phone to let him know Mailloux could get full parole as early as December.

“They called me in the afternoon when I was sitting there, after I had the operation,” he says. “Of course they didn't know I was there or they wouldn't have done it but they called me and told me what was going on and asked what I thought.”

Mailloux was given day parole in 2016 and it was extended in April, then earlier this month, the Davis' heard from the board that his parole was being extended another two months because of good behavior.

“It’s disgusting, he's never really shown any real sign of remorse that we've heard,” Davis says.

Mailloux will have to follow several conditions once he’s released. He will not be allowed to purchase or possess alcohol or drugs and he is prohibited from entering New Brunswick or contacting the Davis family. Heis also barred from associating with known criminals.

“I would have felt a lot better if I thought he'd made a lot of changes in his life,” says Davis. “I really can't say that I feel that way.”

Laura’s death is particularly hard on the Davis family when it comes to holidays, birthdays and family events.

“You're missing one at the table. You missed a chance to see the person grow up, finish school, get married, have a family.”

Mailloux's hearing is scheduled for some time in December. Davis says he will be in attendance to oppose it.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.