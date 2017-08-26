

CTV Atlantic





A couple and their four children - who range in age from two months to 17 years - are staying with relatives now, after their house was extensively damaged in an overnight fire in Allardville, New Brunswick.

Crews were called to the blaze, 20 kilometres south of Bathurst, around 3 a.m., early Saturday morning.

All of the house’s occupants escaped injured.

The Canadian Red Cross is helping the family with food and clothing.