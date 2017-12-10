

CTV Atlantic





Sunday morning brought out the worst side of winter for many New Brunswick residents. Roughly 11 centimetres of heavy, wet snow blanketed the province overnight, leaving residents to the inevitable first shovel of the season.

"I worked as a security guard last night throughout the entire storm and it was cold, wet, not fun, and then on the way home I got a flat tire," says Moncton resident Aaron Watts.

If digging out wasn't enough, the snow also knocked out power to as many as 8000 people across the province. The majority of customers had their power restored by noon Sunday.

Airports and the Confederation Bridge saw no disruptions, but sloppy roads made for some difficult morning driving conditions.

RCMP are reminding drivers to slow down during winter conditions and say they responded to six collisions since the snow started Saturday evening, including one involving a city bus.

While much of New Brunswick transformed into a winter wonderland, most of Nova Scotia continued to be battered by wind and rain.

"It's rained for four days. It's not really a little bit of rain, but at least it's not icy," said Jas Garrah, who recently moved to Halifax from Ontario.

Garrah says he's bracing for a heavy snowfall, but the temperature is quite alright with him.

"It's rainier than home, but I mean, much warmer. We don't get plus degrees in Ontario in December at all," adds Garrah.

In parks across Moncton, a thick layer of snow was a welcome sign of holiday activity.

"We love to go snowshoeing with our daughter and the grandkids and stuff like that. That's what we mostly wait for, and making some snowmen, we do that too," says Moncton resident Bruce Campbell.

The snow is already melting away in many areas, with rain being forecasted for Sunday night. But you can bet New Brunswickers will be ready to bundle up for the next significant snowfall.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Cami Kepke.