It has been two years since the Reversing Falls and Restaurant was saved from demolition, and now it is slated to open at end of the summer.

On Tuesday a water truck filled three swimming pools and a container on the skywalk totaling over 22,679 kilograms or 50,000 pounds and engineers say it handled the weight better than expected.

“It’s very strong. It’s a safety type of deck that you would find in harsh industrial environments,” says Max Kotlowski.

Almost two years ago the restaurant had been slated for demolition, but Kotlowskiand a former city councillor stepped in to save the site.

“I thought the place was too special to be torn away,” says Kotlowski

“One of the things the city needs is places for people on cruise ships to go, things to do,” says structural engineer John Johnson.

The project has received no government funding.

Kotlowski originally estimated the renovations would cost about half a million dollars, but Kotlowski says the project deserves it.

"I'm not spending a penny less than what it deserves," says Kotlowski.

Kotlowski says the plan is to have it ready before the summer season ends.

