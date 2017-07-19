Featured
New Brunswick to host Council of the Federation meeting next year
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 2:31PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 19, 2017 2:36PM ADT
FREDERICTON -- Canada's premiers will hold their next summer meeting in New Brunswick.
They'll meet in Saint Andrews July 18-20, 2018, to discuss issues of mutual concern.
Premier Brian Gallant says the meetings show Canadians how their governments are working to support families and ensure continued economic growth.
The premiers and territorial leaders group, known as the Council of the Federation, is meeting this week in Alberta.
New Brunswick will be in the midst of a provincial election when Gallant hosts the other leaders next year.
New Brunswick voters head to the polls Sept. 24, 2018.
