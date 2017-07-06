

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick government will be turning warnings into tickets for smoking in public places.

For two years, there have been regulations in place prohibiting smoking in certain areas of the province, but perpetrators could only be warned about the issue and not ticketed.

“Essentially, [the law] would allow our peace officers as well as some of our inspectors to issue tickets to people who do not respect the law,” says Health Minister Victor Boudreau.

The Minister says the initial act was about educating the public and while he believes there's a high compliance rate now, he hopes ticketing gives people more incentive to comply.

“I'm not going to be asking our inspectors to go out and be aggressive in ticketing. We obviously want to try to use the carrot instead of the stick and explain to people why,” says Boudreau. “But there will be times when tickets will have to be issued.”

Many people approve of the idea of the new revisions.

“I remember I couldn't go into a restaurant when there was smoking in restaurants because I couldn't breathe. I just think it's good to get it in the beginning,” says resident Lillian Cole.

If people are caught smoking where prohibited, fines will be handed out starting at $140, with repeat offenders receiving up to $1,100 tickets.

New Brunswick residents are invited to give their opinion on the New Brunswick Government’s website. They are accepting input over the next four weeks, but the department intends to make this law in September.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown