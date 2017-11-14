

CTV Atlantic





A new customer service call centre is expecting to create up to 150 jobs in Moncton over the next five years.

There are 35 employees working in Club Auto’s Moncton office, which opened last month. The company hopes to expand its workforce to 75 employees by early next year.

The province says the creation of up to 150 new full-time positions is expected to generate an estimated $2.41 million in provincial taxes over four years and contribute $21 million toward the province’s GDP over that same period.

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant says Club Auto is eligible for up to $830,000 in support from Opportunities NB, in the form of payroll rebates. He says the rebates are performance-based and will only be dispersed to the company once it has created and maintained the jobs for one year and provided proof of salary and employment.

Club Auto CEO Sean Grasby says salaries range from the high $30,000s to low $40,000s annually.

The Moncton office is Club Auto’s second call centre in Canada. Agents will serve customers across North America.

The company cited Moncton’s bilingual workforce as one of the main reasons for selecting the city.