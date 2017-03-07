

CTV Atlantic





A New Glasgow, N.S. doctor charged with voyeurism appears to have relocated his practice to a different clinic.

According to the website of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia, Dr. Rafid al-Nassar is now working out of the East Side Health Centre.

The 41-year-old former Iraqi refugee was arrested last fall after New Glasgow Regional Police received a complaint from staff at the Westside Medical Centre that a camera had been found in the washroom.

He wasn’t at either clinic Monday, but a college spokesperson said al-Nassar might not have moved yet, or he may have changed his plans without notifying them.

Patients at the East Side Health Centre say they have mixed feelings about al-Nassar practicing at the clinic.

“I think I would kind of want to see when the whole court process goes through before … I’d be uncomfortable with him here,” said Joe MacGillivray.

“People always hear bad news more than they hear good news, and I’ve heard he’s a wonderful person too, and I don’t know if he’s guilty or innocent, and I don’t know if anybody knows,” said Julie Babudro.

The college has lifted its interim suspension against al-Nassar, but said he is required "to have a chaperone present for all patient encounters, except ... in the operating room."

The college said signs noting the chaperone requirement must be placed where patients are seen.

The court case against al-Nassar was adjourned Monday so a technical report from the RCMP could be prepared. He is due back in court on May 18.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Dan MacIntosh and The Canadian Press