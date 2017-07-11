Featured
New plan will promote Atlantic Canada as prime travel destination: minister
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball, left, and Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, right, look on as Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains fields a question during a news conference at an Atlantic growth strategy meeting in Steady Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, July 11, 2017 2:51PM ADT
STEADY BROOK, N.L. -- Ottawa and the Atlantic provinces are teaming up with industry to spend $24.5 million over three years on touting Atlantic Canada as a top travel destination.
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains says estimates based on business cases suggest the plan could create 200 new tourism businesses and about 6,000 jobs.
Ottawa will provide about $11.4 million as the four Atlantic provinces and local tourism industry associations share the balance.
The project will target vacation markets in the U.S., the United Kingdom, China and Germany.
Federal ministers and Atlantic premiers meeting today in western Newfoundland also say a pilot project announced last year to increase immigration to Atlantic Canada is working.
They say more than 200 candidates have been endorsed to apply for permanent residence and more than 400 employers can now recruit immigrants for job openings.
