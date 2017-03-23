

HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says any redrawing of the province's electoral map would have to start with fresh terms of reference once a commission is struck.

McNeil is ruling out a suggestion he revisit an interim report produced by the 2012 electoral boundaries commission that considered issues such as minority representation and population growth in large areas, such as Halifax.

That report was rejected by the former NDP government under Premier Darrell Dexter.

McNeil says talks are ongoing with the Acadian community and will have to take place with other minority groups, including African Nova Scotians, to determine what effective representation would look like.

He also says the government believes it would be fair and constitutional to have an election under the current boundaries.

The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ruled in January that a previous boundary redrawing by the former NDP government violated the voter rights section of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.