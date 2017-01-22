Featured
New Waterford man takes home $1.6M after winning Chase the Ace
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 6:28PM AST
Another Maritimer became a millionaire Sunday night courtesy of Chase the Ace.
Adam MacKay of New Waterford, N.S., drew the ace of spades during the Northside Four Chase the Ace in Sydney.
MacKay will go home with the jackpot of more than $1.6 million.
This is the third jackpot in Cape Breton alone to exceed $1 million, with the others in Inverness and Sydney.
There were eight cards left in the deck when the ace was drawn.
