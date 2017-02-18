Featured
Newfoundland drug bust leads to 11 arrests, prescription trafficking charges
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 18, 2017 2:42PM AST
MARYSTOWN, N.L. - Five people in Newfoundland are facing charges related to prescription medication trafficking.
Police on the Burin peninsula arrested 11 people in a drug bust Friday.
RCMP say the search of a home in Marystown led to three men and two women being charged.
The charges relate to the possession and trafficking of oxycodone, codeine, marijuana and lorazepam.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and they expect more charges to be laid.
