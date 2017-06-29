

Nine men have been arrested for allegedly attempting to buy services from sex-trade workers in Moncton.

The RCMP say officers made the arrests in the area of Dufferin and St. George streets on Wednesday in an effort to curb prostitution in the area.

The following men were arrested and released with a promise to appear in Moncton provincial court on Aug. 25:

A 19-year-old Moncton man

A 68-year-old Moncton man

A 66-year-old Shediac man

A 55-year-old Dieppe man

A 72-year-old Dieppe man

A 74-year-old Hillsborough man

A 62-year-old Midgic man

A 47-year-old Sussex man

A 57-year-old Riverview man

The RCMP say residents should call police or Crime Stoppers if they see activity in their communities that could be related to prostitution.