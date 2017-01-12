

CTV Atlantic





Nine people have been displaced by fires in Fredericton and Saint John.

One person sustained minor injuries after falling while escaping a fire at a duplex on Fairview Drive in Fredericton.

The fire, which started around 3 a.m. Thursday, forced six residents and two visitors from the building.

Five people were checked at hospital for minor smoke inhalation. They have since been released.

The fire damaged both sides of the building and insurance is taking care of emergency lodging for the residents.

The Canadian Red Cross is providing assistance to a woman and her daughter who live on one side of the duplex, and a woman and her three children who live on the other side.

In Saint John, three people have been displaced by fire at a three-storey apartment building on Coldbrook Crescent.

The fire started in the kitchen of one of the units shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Tenants in other units were briefly evacuated from their apartments until the smoke could be ventilated from the 12-unit building.

The Canadian Red Cross has arranged emergency lodging, food and other assistance for a woman, her son, and his partner.