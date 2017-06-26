

CTV Atlantic





Investigators are trying to determine what caused part of the ceiling to collapse at a NSLC in Wolfville, N.S., on Monday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers received a police call around 3 p.m. of the ceiling caving in at the NSLC on Front Street in Wolfville.

Witnesses say moments before the collapse they heard “creaking and cracking.” An announcement was made shortly after to evacuate the building.

“I looked up and I thought someone in the ceiling was dropping a box,” says customer Jonaathan Murray. “All of a sudden the ceiling came down and all the (employees) were yelling, ‘Get out, get out.’”

A NSLC spokesperson says none of the four employees or customers in the store were injured.

Police did not have information on what may have caused the collapse. The investigation has been taken over by Occupational Health and Safety officers with the Department of Labour.

NSLC says a very thorough investigation will be conducted.

The location is the only NSLC in Wolfville. The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation says they will not reopen until they’re sure the building is structurally sound.