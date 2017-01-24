Featured
No meal necessary anymore: Nova Scotia changes liquor regulations
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 12:54PM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 12:55PM AST
HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government has made it a little easier to get a drink in the province.
Restaurant patrons will now be able to order two alcoholic drinks without ordering food under new changes to provincial regulations.
Customers previously had to order food to be served an alcoholic drink or move to the restaurant's designated lounge area, if one existed.
Service Nova Scotia Minister Mark Furey says the change allows licensed restaurants to better meet customers' needs.
He says the move helps restaurants stay competitive while ensuring the sale and consumption of alcohol is done in a safe and responsible way.
The change only applies to restaurants with a valid liquor licence.
Photos
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Police release photos of Moncton bank robbery suspect
- RCMP look for suspects in St. Stephen armed robbery
- Exhibition depicts Canada's prime ministers with majesty and mischief
- No meal necessary anymore: Nova Scotia changes liquor regulations
- New Brunswick university says it knows who carved swastika on snow-covered field
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10