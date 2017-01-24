

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government has made it a little easier to get a drink in the province.

Restaurant patrons will now be able to order two alcoholic drinks without ordering food under new changes to provincial regulations.

Customers previously had to order food to be served an alcoholic drink or move to the restaurant's designated lounge area, if one existed.

Service Nova Scotia Minister Mark Furey says the change allows licensed restaurants to better meet customers' needs.

He says the move helps restaurants stay competitive while ensuring the sale and consumption of alcohol is done in a safe and responsible way.

The change only applies to restaurants with a valid liquor licence.