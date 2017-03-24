Featured
No threat after report of suspicious package at Halifax playground: police
Halifax Regional Police say there is no threat after they investigated a report of a suspicious package at a playground in the city’s south end.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 3:04PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, March 24, 2017 4:27PM ADT
Police responded to a playground in the 5800 block of South Street around 1:18 p.m. Friday.
A section of South Street, between Robie and Wellington streets, was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while officers with the explosive disposal unit examined the package.
Police say the officers have determined there was no threat.
South Street has since reopened to traffic.
