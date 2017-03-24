

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police say there is no threat after they investigated a report of a suspicious package at a playground in the city’s south end.

Police responded to a playground in the 5800 block of South Street around 1:18 p.m. Friday.

A section of South Street, between Robie and Wellington streets, was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while officers with the explosive disposal unit examined the package.

Police say the officers have determined there was no threat.

South Street has since reopened to traffic.