

Brad Perry, Bell Media Radio





A building used as a commercial office for a Fredericton-area construction company has been destroyed by fire.

Platoon Captain Steve Fraser of the Fredericton Fire Department says they responded to a report of a structure fire on Route 10 in Noonan around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

Fraser told our newsroom on Sunday morning that the building, which was about 16 by 20 feet in size, was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

He said the blaze was under control in about 20 minutes, but the building was a total loss.

No one was hurt, said Fraser, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.