A man escaped injury after shots were fired at his vehicle in North Preston, N.S. early Tuesday morning.

The RCMP say the 22-year-old man was driving on Cain Street when shots were fired at his vehicle from another moving vehicle around 5 a.m.

The man was not injured but his vehicle was damaged. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Police say the suspect vehicle – a Saturn Ion – fled the scene, but investigators located and seized the vehicle a short time later in Dartmouth.

There is no word on arrests at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.