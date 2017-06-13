Featured
North Preston man escapes injury after shots fired at vehicle
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 11:47AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 13, 2017 3:30PM ADT
A man escaped injury after shots were fired at his vehicle in North Preston, N.S. early Tuesday morning.
The RCMP say the 22-year-old man was driving on Cain Street when shots were fired at his vehicle from another moving vehicle around 5 a.m.
The man was not injured but his vehicle was damaged. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time.
Police say the suspect vehicle – a Saturn Ion – fled the scene, but investigators located and seized the vehicle a short time later in Dartmouth.
There is no word on arrests at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
