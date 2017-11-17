

CTV Atlantic





A smoke flare set off in a Cape Breton Walmart last week has resulted in millions of dollars worth of damage.

Damage in the millions estimated in smoke flare damage at North Sydney Walmart pic.twitter.com/Gf6ulTb9xO — Ryan MacDonald (@RyanMacD_CTV) November 17, 2017

Police and members of the North Sydney Fire Department responded to reports of orange smoke inside the store around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Firefighters found a smoke signal canister inside. A Hazmat team determined the smoke wasn’t toxic, but it did damage.

It was later determined that smoke flares were stolen from an abandoned building along North Sydney’s main road. Police also located potentially deadly devices, including a flash bang.

Police are unsure of how many may still be in the wrong hands.

The Walmart has remained closed since the incident. Police are still looking for a suspect. They say mischief and property damage charges could be laid.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.