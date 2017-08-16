

A 60-year-old man from Maisonnette, N.B., has been found guilty of possessing and making available child pornography.

RCMP say officer executed a search warrant at the home on Feb. 23, 2016, where several computers and storage devices were seized.

Paul Godin was arrested at the scene. He stood trial in April and July and was found guilty of one count of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.

Godin will be sentenced on Oct. 11.