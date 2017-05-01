

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Liberals and Progressive Conservatives are making their pitches on infrastructure spending today.

Tory Jamie Baillie promised a $2-billion Rebuild Nova Scotia Fund -- with half the money coming from Ottawa -- that would build roads and other infrastructure.

Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil, meanwhile, announced an extra $60 million a year in infrastructure spending.

McNeil says the Liberals would spend $50 million on new schools and improvements to main streets, and an extra $10 million to improve the province's gravel roads.

Baillie says the Tories would not go into deficit for their fund, which would twin "Nova Scotia's most dangerous highways," build a new Victoria General hospital and bring high-speed internet to rural areas.

He says the fund would create thousands of jobs.