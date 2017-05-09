

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Liberals have lost a candidate and a communications director to separate campaign scandals.

Communications director Kyley Harris stepped down Tuesday amid questions about his 2014 conviction for assaulting a woman, while Pictou East candidate Matthew MacKnight apologized after being dropped over 2013 comments on social media.

In a letter to campaign chairman Chris MacInnes, Harris says he has tried to make amends but "it is clear that is not possible in the current political climate."

Harris says he can accept that he will continue to be punished for the incident, but did not want his colleagues and Premier Stephen McNeil "to bear that burden any longer."

McNeil said Tuesday he didn't talk to Harris before he resigned, and said the aide had made a personal decision because he felt "under attack."

"He felt it was best for him to get his life together outside the public eye," McNeil said.

MacKnight also issued a brief statement Tuesday saying he takes full responsibility for the comments on Twitter and didn't intend for them to be derogatory or hurtful.

MacKnight apologized to two groups that represent people with Down syndrome, saying "it was an immature comment" that not meant to be malicious.

"I cannot believe I made such comments. I have grown, and matured as a person since that incident," MacKnight said in the statement.

"My understanding of how hurtful these words can be has changed over the years. I've learned the damage that can be caused by comments such as this."

MacKnight was ousted as a candidate in the May 30 election after MacInnes said late Monday he was made aware of "highly inappropriate" comments.

Global News linked to a photo of the alleged tweet, which had MacKnight purportedly calling someone an expletive and using the hashtags .downsyndrome and .stupidcustomers on May 28, 2013.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie agreed with the decision to remove MacKnight.

"His comments were not only offensive, they were mean-spirited and targeted or made light of the situation of some of our most vulnerable Nova Scotians," he said Tuesday. "It's becoming a bit of a circus show coming out of the premier's office, to be perfectly blunt."

Baillie also said it was appropriate for Harris to vacate his position because his actions "lower the dignity of the office of the premier" and send a hurtful message to victims of domestic abuse.

"You're sending a message to all Nova Scotians by that hiring that is one of despair for so many survivors of domestic assault who believe their government is not there for them," he said.

Last week, McNeil defended his decision to reinstate Harris, who pleaded guilty to the assault charge.

McNeil said he deserved "a second chance" after being handed a conditional discharge for striking a woman in the face during a domestic argument on May 9, 2014. Harris also waited

The matter resurfaced after federal Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose said on social media that his re-hiring sends a "terrible message," and that Liberal leaders "need to walk the talk on violence against women."

In his letter, Harris said he was grateful he had been given a second chance.

"That the opportunity was offered to me in the first place is a testament to the character and humanity of Stephen McNeil," he told MacInnes. "It is rare for anyone -- let alone a politician seeking re-election -- to have shown the bravery and loyalty Stephen has shown me throughout my efforts to rebuild my life from what was a grievous error in judgement."