

The Canadian Press





MEMBERTOU, N.S. -- A Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq leader and regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations has been charged with assault after an alleged fight in a Cape Breton hotel last month.

Chief Morley Googoo was charged Thursday with assault and causing a disturbance at the Hampton Inn in Membertou in June.

"It was an unfortunate incident that took place with hotel staff while I was in Sydney this past June," Googoo said in an interview Monday. "It was a regrettable situation I plan to address later in July."

He is set to appear in Sydney provincial court on July 31.

Police say they responded to reports of a disturbance at the hotel at about 11 p.m. on June 17.

But Cape Breton Regional Police spokeswoman Desiree Vassallo said she could not release details as the matter is now before the courts.

The conditions of Googoo's release include remaining in the province, abstaining from alcohol or drugs, staying away from the Hampton Inn and the Membertou Trade and Convention Centre, not communicating with the alleged victim and keeping the peace.

The former chief of the Waycobah First Nation was re-elected as the Nova Scotia and Newfoundland representative of the Assembly of First Nations in March.