

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia prosecution service has dropped charges against an 81-year-old woman best known for killing and poisoning her intimate partners.

Melissa Shepard -- often referred to as the Internet black widow -- was released from prison in March after serving a full sentence of just under three years for spiking newlywed husband Fred Weeks's coffee with tranquilizers in 2012.

In April, she was charged with violating court release conditions by allegedly using a computer at the Halifax Central Library. An Internet ban had been one of several conditions placed upon her, based on her prior record of using the web to meet men.

Shepard pleaded not guilty in August.

A Crown spokeswoman says prosecutors determined there isn't a reasonable prospect of convicting Shepard and withdrew the breach of conditions charges against her on Tuesday.

However, Shepard remains bound by 21 peace bond conditions, which continue to prohibit her from using the Internet, and require her to report weekly to police and to inform authorities of potential relationships with men.

Shepard has a long criminal record extending across the continent, including a 1991 manslaughter conviction for killing her husband Gordon Stewart on a deserted road near Halifax.

In 2005, Shepard was sentenced to five years in prison for a slew of charges stemming from a relationship she had with a Florida man she met online.

She pleaded guilty to seven charges, including three counts of grand theft from a person 65 years or older, two counts of forgery and two counts of using a forged document.