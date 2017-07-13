

RCMP say they’re seeing a dramatic increase in calls of concern for the well-being of animals left in sweltering vehicles over the past six weeks.

Officials say they’ve received 69 complaints about dogs being left in hot vehicles since the start of June.

“That’s more than two a day,” says Cpl. Jennifer Clark of the Nova Scotia RCMP.

In Halifax, officers have issued five $700 tickets to drivers.

SPCA Chief Provincial Inspector Joanne Landsburg says leaving an animal in a vehicle for more than 10 minutes can be detrimental to the pet. She urges the public to look for specific warning signs.

“You are going to look at heavy panting, a lot of saliva, their gums will be really pink or red and some may vomit or lay down on the seat unresponsive,” says Landsburg.

Both the SPCA and RCMP say if the animal is alert, standing and barking it is likely not in distress.

Landsburg says if you do see a dog in distress you should look for the owner, attempt to provide shade or water to the animal, then call police.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl.